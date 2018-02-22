Klopp miss costly as Liverpool target is compared to De Bruyne

Liverpool have enjoyed plenty of success in the transfer market in recent years – but their failure to land Piotr Zielinski could prove one of their more costly misses.

The Reds have brought in the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez for modest fees in recent years, with both players moving on to Barcelona for a combined fee that has netted the Merseysiders close to a £190m profit.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Emre Can and Joe Gomez have also proved astute signings for the Reds in recent times – but the club could be left to rue the one that got away in Poland star Zielinski.

The Poland star was one of Jurgen Klopp’s first targets after arriving at Anfield in October 2015, with the German enduring a long drawn out chase for the then-Udinese player in the transfer windows of January 2016 and again that summer.

The player even met with Liverpool officials over a move, but Liverpool’s refusal to pay the £13million asking price let in Napoli and their loss is very much the Neapolitans’ gain.

The 23-year-old has had a good season so far, scoring six times for Serie A title chasers.

His manager Maurizio Sarri is clearly a big fan, even comparing him to Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

Sarri told Tuttomercato: “He is an absolute talent, he also has great physical skills and if he grows in the level of personality, he can play in any area of ​​the court, the new De Bruyne.”

It might be quite the claim from Sarri, but it’s clear the Poland midfielder is on the right path and looks destined to move on for a far higher fee should he ever leave Stadio San Paolo.

