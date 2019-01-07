Abdulkadir Omur has dropped a huge hint that a January transfer to Liverpool is close to fruition.

The 19-year-old is rated as the best young player in Turkish football and has also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool’s closest Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

But a report on Sunday claimed Jurgen Klopp had stolen a march on his rivals and was ready to trigger a £27million deal for the Trabzonspor star.

And Omur’s future was very much top of the agenda when the teenager was questioned about interest from the Reds during a press conference on Sunday.

“Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss,” Omur said, as quoted by Turkish Football.

“If the club give the go ahead talks can be held.

“The clubs interests take precedence.

“I’ll do whatever is in the clubs best interests.”

The report on Sunday claimed Liverpool’s chances of signing Omur much depended on any decision made about the future of Adam Lallana.

Reports over the weekend suggested Klopp had no desire to loan out the player this month, though moving him on at the end of the season cannot yet be ruled out at this stage.

The player has endured a stop-start time at the club of late, but with Klopp still rating him highly, it was suggested he would be integrated back into side in the coming weeks.

Omur – seen as a long-term replacement for the England man – has two goals and four assists in 16 league appearances to his name this season.

