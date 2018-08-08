Klopp uncertain what role Henderson will play in Liverpool opener

Jurgen Klopp remains uncertain if captain Jordan Henderson will start Sunday’s Premier League opener against West Ham on Sunday.

The Reds skipper has only been back at the club for four days following an extended break that followed England’s World Cup campaign.

However, Klopp has not ruled out his featuring on Sunday after admitting he came close to playing a larger role during Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly win over Torino.

“I am not sure but it is Hendo. In his first session he looked like he trained the whole three weeks completely,” said the Reds boss.

“He was in a really good shape so we thought a few minutes tonight would be possible.

“He is a very important option but I have no clue what we will do at the weekend.

“Hendo needs a pre-season but not as much as the others as he has not had long off.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has cooled concerns surrounding his central defensive options ahead of the match with the Hammers.

With Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan all carrying injuries, Virgil van Dijk cruised through the first half alongside under-23 defender Nathaniel Philips.

In the second half at Anfield midfielders Fabinho – who missed an early penalty – and Marko Grujic both filled in as Van Dijk only played 45 minutes but Klopp is not worried ahead of Sunday’s visit of the Hammers.

“I think (Joe Gomez) is OK. It is nothing serious but it was not possible tonight as he played on Saturday,” said Klopp.

“Dejan (Lovren) is in but he’s not had a long holiday (after the World Cup final).

“For Raggy (Klavan) and Joel it is probably not good enough as they are not fit for the weekend but we don’t need 12 centre-halves.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.