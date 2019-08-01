Klopp unlikely to gamble on Liverpool quartet in Community Shield

Liverpool will likely be without the services of four first-teamers – in addition to Sadio Mane – in Sunday’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

Mane will only return to training on Monday following his exertions with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations and also looks a doubt for Friday week’s Premier League opener with Norwich.

But he won’t be the only one missing on Sunday, with Wednesday night’s win over Lyon seeing Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all play their first minutes since returning to training with the Reds this summer.

Klopp had plenty of kind words for a number of his young stars after the win at the Stade de Geneve, with Harvey Elliott coming in for special praise.

And while Alisson could well start in goal, Klopp admits he faces a race against time to get a team together for Sunday’s curtain raiser with City.

Klopp told LFC TV: “Unfortunately the boys need to get fit. They are not injured anymore, Shaq and Naby, but they need training as well.

“We are a bit in a rush and we will have to see who we can make ready for Sunday and who needs at least a week or more for Norwich or Chelsea or whatever.

“But of course there is no alternative to training to get fit, that’s how it is, you saw that for everybody. Mo looked like 45 minutes was, for him, okay; Bobby was right after 30 minutes!

“It was a very, very important game and you see immediately when Bobby and Mo are on the pitch then you [are] direct. Mo wants these balls, Bobby’s around, all these things.”