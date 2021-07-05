Klopp urged to shake Liverpool up with ‘real threat’ signing who is perfect fit

Liverpool would be an ideal fit for PSV and Netherlands star Donyell Malen having proved himself at Euro 2020, according to one pundit.

The 22-year-old has proved a fantastic signing for his club since leaving Arsenal in 2018. Overall, he has scored 40 goals and supplied 18 others in 81 Eredivisie outings. In 2020/21, meanwhile, he contributed to 37 goals in 45 games in all competitions. Still, as with several other players, his Euro 2020 performances raised his profile significantly.

Malen played in all four of the Netherlands’ games, assisting two goals along the way.

Such displays have seen transfer speculation heighten over his future. Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over his transfer, but regardless of their chances of signing him, Malen’s coach expects to lose the player this summer.

Borussia Dortmund have also had interest in signing Malen as Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho’s successor.

Speaking to Football Insider, though, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson urged Liverpool to land the forward.

“I think he was great when he played in the Euros,” the pundit said.

“When he came into the team he really stretched defences with his pace. He’s super quick.

Fury vs Wilder 3 is a massive event Mauricio Sulaiman believes Tyson Fury's rematch against Deontay Wilder this month is the biggest event of the year.

“He has a great relationship with [Memphis] Depay. The two of them worked really well together.”

Robinson added that Malen appears to have all the qualities needed to forge a successful career in the Premier League.

Pundit backs Malen, Liverpool transfer

“Malen is a player that I really like. He can play across the front line and is a real threat. He can score and create goals,” the pundit added.

“At just 22 years old, I expect there to be a lot of clubs after him this summer.

“The Premier League is a very attractive proposition for players. His style of play would suit one of the high press, attacking teams in the Premier League.”

Liverpool have had links with a number of other attacking targets this summer. Patson Daka has chosen to sign for Leicester, though, while a deal for Odsonne Edouard is potentially on the cards.

Football could well be coming home with the early odds revealed for Euro 2020’s semi-finalists