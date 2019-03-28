Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the man he wants Liverpool to sign as Philippe Coutinho’s long-term replacement – and is hoping the Reds act early in order to avoid a bidding war.

Federicho Chiesa has established himself as the star man at Fiorentina and a leading light for Roberto Mancini’s Italy, leading to a plethora of interest in the 21-year-old playmaker.

Primarily a winger, Chiesa is capable of playing either as a forward or as an attacking midielder – exactly the sort of player Liverpool have missed since offloading Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a £142million deal in January 2018.

While Liverpool came close to landing Nabil Fekir last summer, before the deal collapsed at the 11th hour, Klopp decided to keep his cards close to his chest in January in order not to unsettle his title-chasing squad.

But reports in the Italian media now claim Liverpool have made Viola star Chiesa their No 1 target – and hope to beat the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United to his signature.

Chiesa was the subject of similar interest from Chelsea last summer, with the club’s joint owner, Diego Della Valle, saying at the time: “I don’t know anything, I can talk as a fan, but the President is my brother Andrea.

“The lad is looking great, plus he has the perfect father. He’s happy at Fiorentina. Where else should he go?”

According to Calciomercato, however, Fiorentina have reluctantly accepted that Chiesa will be sold off this summer – and have told interested parties that bidding for the star will begin at €65million.

However, it’s claimed Klopp wants Liverpool to try and get a deal for Chiesa agreed now by offering Fiorentina a take-it-or-leave-it bid of €70m for the winger and in a bid to beat their fellow suitors to his signature.

In 31 appearances for Fiorentina this season, Chiesa has scored 12 times, including a hat-trick against Roma in January, to underline his credentials as one of Serie A’s top young talents.

