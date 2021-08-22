Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expecting many top European clubs to move for Erling Haaland next summer and confessed that he ‘really’ likes the youngster.

Haaland, 21, is possibly the most coveted player in Europe due to his exploits with Borussia Dortmund. The Norway international joined BVB from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. A switch of club and country made no difference to his goalscoring prowess.

The Scandinavian hit 16 from 18 appearances in all competitions during the second half of 2019-20. And he notched an incredible 41 from as many outings last term with the Bundesliga outfit.

Unsurprisingly, clubs have begun to circle, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all linked. Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been mentioned alongside German outfit Bayern Munich.

Any club would want a young player who can’t stop scoring goals on their books. Dortmund seem to have fended off interest this summer but Klopp sees it happening again in 12 months time.

“There is of course a danger with such an extraordinary talent,” he told German publication Bild. “The boy is a force of nature. When he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground, so I wasn’t sure if there was a dent in the ground.

“Sooner or later he will be in discussion with large clubs. I don’t know if that will be the case next year, but then Dortmund will have to counter it.”

Haaland hits ground running

Haaland has made a blistering start to 2021-2022. The Leeds-born ace has bagged five goals from four outings in all competitions.

Klopp is clearly a fan but played his cards close to his chest when asked about Liverpool’s interest.

“I don’t have his number,” the German tactician replied. “He’s just a very interesting player. I really like the energy he brings to the pitch. But he would generally be watched by most of the teams.”

But the former Dortmund chief also had some advice for the starlet about what it is to be part of a team.

“If a goal is scored at the back, something has already been done wrong at the front,” he continued. “He should also think about that in such situations. But he is still young and can still develop.”

Liverpool have also made an encouraging start to the new campaign. An opening 3-0 triumph over Norwich City was backed up by Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Burnley.

