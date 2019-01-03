Klopp warns Liverpool fans that Van Dijk, Alisson deals are not the norm

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s recent big-money signings are an exception rather than the rule.

Last January Klopp spent big with the £75million arrival of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton – a world-record fee for a defender.

And after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona the same month the Reds followed up the Van Dijk deal with the with the world-record signing of Alisson for £67million from Roma last summer.

Both players have become first-team regulars at Anfield and have helped Liverpool move to the top of the Premier League with a seven-point lead overt tonight’s opponents Man City.

Klopp though has warned that the club are not in a position to make huge signings in every transfer window.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “We cannot do that constantly [spending big on players] and we will not do that constantly. The good thing was that, like most things in life, the timing was important.

“We had the money and the players were on the market. We didn’t know exactly when Alisson was on the market and when it was clear that he was, we had to, even if we had to collect money somewhere.

“With the Neymar transfer, the whole world changed. Could I have expected someone would have made the move from Barcelona to PSG for that money? No. But then, we had a bit of that money because of Phil [Coutinho] so what do we do?

“We don’t build houses, we invest in this club and invest in players. The money was there so let’s use it in the smartest way and that’s what we did.”

Klopp has stressed that it’s not only the big-money signings that have impressed at Anfield under the German coach’s reign.

Klopp added: “Since I’ve been here, we’ve always sold players and bought players because that’s how it is. I don’t know what our net spend is at the end, but we bought fantastic players in.

“Like Gini Wijnaldum, what a player he is. We bought him from Newcastle, playing left-wing or whatever so that’s really nice. So really good signings and two for really big money.”