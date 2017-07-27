Klopp: We’re all sick of talking about this Liverpool problem

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asserts that his side must defend better in the coming season, after their frailties at the back have been discussed so often in the media.

The Reds conceded 42 goals in the Premier League last term, the worst record in the top four, and the second-worst in the top seven.

And the German admitted that there was a lot of work to do to fix the side’s defensive issues before their opening game of the season against Watford on the 12th of August.

“We have to defend different situations better and not to think about how we could make the other teams crazy with all the qualities we have,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“With the quality and skills of the boys, you immediately have different options offensively, but to be organised is the main thing.

“Otherwise you have no chance, you will have how we felt a few times, you can have 80 per cent possession but in the end if they have one situation then 1-0.

“I don’t want to open the case of set-pieces again because it was not set-pieces. It was second balls after set-pieces, after throw-ins and things like this.

“We are all sick of talking about it. We defend well but in these moments we have to come absolutely in the right mood. That’s the main target.”

Liverpool have been chasing Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk in a bid to bolster their defence, and have already signed left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull for £10m.

Klopp’s all-action attacking style often sees both full-backs pushed high up the field, but Joel Matip has lacked a truly reliable partner at centre-half, and is often left exposed at the back.

Despite all their attacking flair, Klopp will be well aware that without a firm foundation, silverware could elude them for another season, and will no doubt use preseason to shore the team up as best he can.