Klopp ‘willing’ to loan defender out to build fitness – report

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to the idea of Mamadou Sakho leaving Liverpool on a short-term deal before the transfer window closes.

The French defender has endured a tumultuous off-season after first being sent home from the Reds’ US tour and then suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

Klopp has previously stated that he would not sell Sakho as a direct result of his pre-season antics and still believes he has a long-term future with the Merseyside club.

However, with Sakho incredibly short on fitness, a loan move does seem to suit all parties involved and The Guardian believe this option is currently being explored.