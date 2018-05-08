Ligue 1 playmaker gives verbal agreement on move to Liverpool

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir reportedly has an agreement in place with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to move to Anfield this summer.

The 24-year-old has been strongly tipped to join the Reds in recent months as Klopp still looks for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona back in January, and the soon to be departed Emre Can.

And according to France Football and L’Equipe journalist, Nabil Djellit, Fekir and Klopp have an understanding over a transfer.

On Klopp and Fekir, Djellit tweeted: “The two men met at the beginning of the year. There’s a verbal agreement between them.

“Everything else, agreement between clubs, possible competition from others.

“Confirmed but not signed, a bit like Tuchel (to PSG)!”

Chelsea are also rumoured suitors for the France star, while Liverpool still have a number of midfield targets they are looking at – with the latest reports suggesting that a Real Madrid star is also on their radar.

