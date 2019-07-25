Jurgen Klopp has made it clear Liverpool will not be signing Bruno Fernandes this summer, although he is concerned that Man Utd will do a deal.

The Portugal international midfielder scored one goal and created another to help Sporting Lisbon earn a 2-2 draw against the Reds in New York’s Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old sparked further debate over his future when he declared earlier this week that he would like to play in the Premier League.

Liverpool have long been linked with an interest in the £60million-rated playmaker, despite Klopp having insisted that big-money are highly unlikely this summer.

And having been asked about the possibility of Fernandes moving to Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are clear favourites for his signature, the Reds boss said: “If he will do that then we will face him.

“He’s obviously a really good player. They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger.

“It’s not nice, but it (United’s transfer business) is not our cup of tea, to be honest.”

Sporting boss Marcel Keizer, speaking after the match, also admitted that Fernandes could leave before the transfer window closes.

“Bruno is a good player, an important player,” he said.

“Everyone would like that he stays but we do not know what the future will bring so we have to wait.

“Do I know about an official approach? I am just the coach. You ask the wrong guy.

“We know he plays very well and clubs like him and we have to see what happens.

“This is the job for the coach. You realise some players can go. Every player can go. Wait and see.”

