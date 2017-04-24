Klopp would tell me if Liverpool want Schalke trio – Heidel

Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel has responded to claims that Liverpool are plotting a triple swoop for three of the club’s star names this summer.

Reports in the German media have suggested the Reds are keen on summer swoops for Sead Kolasinac, Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka.

However, Heidel has moved to quickly play down the link and says he would know if Liverpool’s interest was genuine due to his relationship with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

“I happen to know some guy in Liverpool quite well,” Heidel told RevierSport.

“Jurgen and I have such a good relationship that I have always been in the loop on everything. This time I do not know anything. That means the English media knows nothing either.

“I do not know who the Liverpool scouts are monitoring. Not even Klopp always knows what they are up to.”

Liverpool previously raided Schalke after bringing in Joel Matip on a free in 2016, and while Kolasinac is also available for nothing this summer, the Bosnian full-back player appears destined for Arsenal.

The Reds’ interest in Meyer, however, is nothing new.

The young forward, who has also been linked with Tottenham, has recently admitted he’d like to try his luck in England.

Both Meyer, 21, and Goretzka, 22, have contracts until June 2018.