Klopp’s answer on January transfers is not what Liverpool fans wanted

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it’s unlikely there will be any incoming transfers at Liverpool in January.

The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players ahead of next month’s window, but Klopp, in today’s Melwood news conference, played down the club’s hopes of adding to their squad.

Although he did accept that youngster Harry Wilson, who is excelling on loan with Derby, could be recalled if Klopp’s squad start to become stretched.

Asked about potential January business, Klopp said: “Our situation is like this: if you would have asked me two weeks before if we were doing anything in the transfer window I would have said ‘Probably not’,” he said.

“Now we have two centre-halves left. Will we do something? Not really likely because they are not out for (long), but like with Harry you react when some new happens.

“We don’t want to take him away unless we absolutely have to. We like watching him and seeing what he is doing there.”

Klopp, whose side tackle Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, has said that Nathaniel Clyne, who is a transfer target for Cardiff, is fit to play with Trent Alexander-Arnold now injured.

“He was unfortunately injured in past 2/3 weeks but luckily he’s back in full training for 3 or 4 days. Is he ready for 90 mins? I don’t know. But is he ready for Sunday? Yeah,” said Klopp.

“Clyne is a very experienced player – it’s not ideal and we won’t rush him.

“Rafa Camacho played outstandingly in pre-season and Curtis Jones too.

“We have other options and as long as we have options everything is fine. We have to be creative if not but all fine for the moment.”

Asked about the fixture, which is regarded as the biggest in English football, Klopp said: “It’s a big one! It is a very important game and it is very special.

“When I was back in Germany I tried everything I could to watch it. Very often it was very intense. Now I’m here it’s always tight.

“In Europe we were good against them and I don’t remember bad results too much.

“Sometimes we haven’t got the results we deserved. We haven’t won a lot but we will try to change that.

“I know it will be a very intense game and we will be ready for that.

“I don’t think we won a lot (against Manchester United in the Premier League), so we will try to change that.

“This week we reached a big target in the Champions League, we had one day to feel the relief of that.

“Since yesterday we are back on track. I’m really looking forward to it. Big one.”