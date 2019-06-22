Klopp’s ideal Fabinho alternative revealed as agent talks up €60m move

Liverpool missed out on the chance to sign an in-demand defender despite a personal phone call from Jurgen Klopp, it has been revealed.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was the subject of Klopp’s interest in 2018, with his agent now revealing both how close he was to joining Liverpool, and how much he could go for now if they wanted to reignite their interest.

Gbamin, who is now 23 years old, has played for Klopp’s former side Mainz since 2016, and is a full Ivory Coast international. He can operate as either a defensive midfielder or a centre-back.

His representative, Bernard Collignon, told Fussball Transfers: “In January 2018 Klopp called Mainz and wanted to commit him as a centre-back, who also helps out in midfield.

“But Mainz did not want to let him go in the middle of the relegation battle.

“In the summer, Liverpool signed on to Fabinho.

“I had meetings with Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and many other clubs.

“He is in the shortlist. However, not as a top candidate, because his exact position is unclear.

“In my opinion he is a player worth 60 million euros. It’s time for him to play as a centre-back.

“There he would be a top player in all four major leagues and would make a great career.”

Gbamin’s contract at the Bundesliga side, for whom he played 33 times in all competitions last season, expires in 2023.

In February, he was linked with Arsenal, as an ideal replacement for Shkodran Mustafi.

