Klopp’s Liverpool style proving quite a game-changer for Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk admits the style of football Liverpool play compared to his former Southampton has been quite the eye opener.

The Holland international became the world’s most expensive defender a month ago after his £75million move from Southampton and has been viewed as an instant answer to the Reds’ defensive problems.

Van Dijk, however, is aware it is a considerable step up to play for the five-time winners of the Champions League and admits he is still getting used to the difference in style from former club Southampton.

“That is pretty clear – the football we play, the pressing, the different options with players it is totally different,” he said. “You need time to get used to everything but I am working on it every day together with the team.”

Van Dijk, who issued this message of defiance to his critics, was then asked what he was doing to adapt to the different style and whether Klopp had aided his settling-in period.

“I am talking with the manager and everyone who can help me out,” he added. “I want to improve and get the maximum out of myself and that is what I am going to do.”

