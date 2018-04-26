Klopp’s private prediction to Coutinho about Liverpool comes true

Jurgen Klopp tried to talk Philippe Coutinho out of his move to Barcelona by warning him Liverpool would turn into a major Champions League force under his management.

The Reds took a giant step towards the Champions League final after beating Roma 5-2 on Tuesday night in their semi-final first leg.

Meanwhile, Coutinho’s new side, Barcelona, crashed out in the quarter-finals for a third successive season.

But according to joe.co.uk, Klopp warned Coutinho over a move to Catalonia when the Brazilian first met with the Reds manager in December 2016 to ask him to be granted a move to Barcelona the following summer.

It’s claimed Klopp tried to dissuade Coutinho from making him the move by telling him he believed the Spaniards are not the same force as they once were in Europe and that the balance of power was shifting away from the traditional powerhouses, such as Real Madrid, Barca and Bayern Munich.

Klopp reportedly told his star man that he firmly believed Liverpool would become a European force once again and his chances of success in the Champions League would be better placed by staying at Anfield.

Coutinho was then convinced to ignore Barcelona’s advances and commit to a new deal at Liverpool, which he signed in January 2017, though Klopp’s vision wasn’t enough to prevent the former Inter Milan man eventually following his heart and making the move to Catalonia in January 2018.

Since then, Klopp’s prediction appears to have been fully justified as a cup-tied Coutinho has been forced to sit on the sidelines and watch as Barcelona crashed out to Roma in the last eight, while his former side made relatively light work of Manchester City at the same stage, and more recently, Roma.

Liverpool, meanwhile, now have a new talisman in their side in the shape of 43-goal superstar Mohamed Salah.

After their rollercoaster 5-2 success against Roma, Klopp insisted their approach in the second leg on Wednesday would remain unchanged, despite the Italians’ two late goals giving the tie a slightly different complexion.

“It should not sound like a warning or whatever but we are not Barcelona,” said Klopp. “Barcelona is one of the two or three best teams in the world and they won so many things in the last few years and we didn’t.

“We will fight with all we have for that result again. It is so much better than I could have expected before the game but now in the moment I feel the two goals we conceded.

“We have to work again in Rome – that is no problem. There would have been work for us to do if we had won 5-0 because Roma would have tried everything to strike back anyway so that is not a big difference.”

