Klopp’s right-hand man confirms Liverpool interest in £100m Wolves star

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has stopped short of denying Liverpool’s interest in Wolves star Ruben Neves.

Neves, 21, arrived from Porto for a club-record £15.8million in summer 2017, and his price tag raised a few eyebrows.

But Neves has been sensational for Wolves and helped them win promotion to the Premier League, where they have thrived since their return.

Last year, reports claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was working on a deal to sign Neves, who is under contract at Molineux until 2022.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo went to Liverpool’s Melwood training ground to speak with Klopp’s assistant Lijnders, who was a Porto coach between 2008 and 2014.

“(Laughs) I know him very well, his ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism…I know what he gives to the team and this type of players always interest us,” Lijnders said.

“I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism; I saw the 2013/14 player I knew.”

Asked if he had contact with Neves, Lijnders replied: “Yes, it was a special moment. He’s a man, he’s got a wife, a baby… It’s good to see my boys.”

Neves has previously been the subject of reported interest from both Manchester clubs, with City particularly keen on signing him after missing out on targets Jorginho and Fred last summer, though reports in February suggested he could cost £100m.

