A bargain offer could facilitate a Tottenham transfer for a player expected to have played his last game for his club, per a report.

Despite news of pending arrivals flooding the media, Tottenham fans’ attentions will largely be focused on Harry Kane. The Sun recently reported Daniel Levy had performed a U-turn that would see him move to Man City in a record-breaking deal. However, the latest report revealed both clubs have poured cold water on the speculation.

Aside from the brewing Kane saga, Spurs have quietly been going about revamping their squad under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The forward ranks are set to see change with Sevilla’s Bryan Gil swapping places with Erik Lamela. €25m+add ons will also be included to facilitate the arrival of the exciting Spanish winger.

Now, Sport Witness reveal Gil may not be the only new face on the flanks.

Citing multiple Portuguese newspapers, they reveal Tottenham have ‘joined the race’ for FC Porto’s Jesus Corona.

The Mexican flyer, 28, holds a release clause believed to be between €30m-€40m in his contract. However, an offer in the region of €20m is predicted to twist Porto’s arm.

That stems from their reluctance to lose Corona for free next summer with just one year left on his deal.

Corona is said to be of the impression it is the ‘right time to leave’ the club. The 53-times capped Mexico international operates primarily on the right side and was previously linked with Arsenal.

The article claims Corona has likely played his last game for Porto with an exit expected one way or another.

He is currently on international duty with Mexico in the Gold Cup. Once the competition concludes on August 1, his future is expected to be decided.

Gollini rejected others to join Tottenham

Meanwhile, Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has confirmed that he is closing in on a transfer to Tottenham, revealing that he rejected other offers.

Speaking to reporters via Goal, Gollini confirmed that he is on his way to north London. He will join up with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who has eyes on a centre-back signing next.

He also revealed that he turned down offers that would have seen him remain in Serie A.

“I am really happy. It’s been difficult to leave a place that was like my family, a second home,” the 26-year-old said. Thank you to Bergamo and all the supporters. I felt really loved. What we achieved is going to be in the history of the club.

“It’s a new experience. I am happy and grateful to Tottenham for this opportunity, I am looking forward to starting. I could’ve still played in Italy but Tottenham is the best option for me. It’s difficult for me to play for another team in Italy after Atalanta.”

