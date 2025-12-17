Kobbie Mainoo among six losers as new Manchester United arrives under Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has had more than his fair share of critics in his first 13 months in charge of Manchester United, and he is supposedly far from safe despite there being improvements this season.

The under-fire boss deserves credit for ensuring Man Utd are in a better place than they were when he arrived, though this does not make up for the bleak mess of last season.

Their positive transfer business has contributed to their improvement, though they have been hamstrung by Amorim stubbornly refusing to waver from his flawed 3-4-3 formation.

However, a sign of the planned tweak to a 4-3-3 formation was evident on Monday night against Bournemouth in their 4-4 thriller.

And if that is to be the way they go, Football365 have taken a look at the six losers from Amorim’s new United formation…