Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants to sign Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United as well as Crystal Palace’s top midfielder, according to a Spanish report, as the chances of the England international leaving Old Trafford for the Santiago Bernabeu also come to light.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have been very active in the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon are three major signings for Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim so far, while Madrid boss Alonso will have Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono in his squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Los Blancos are also on the hunt for a new centre-back, with Alonso keen on Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal ace William Saliba.

Madrid are also reported to be willing to raid another Premier League club, Man Utd, to sign one of their gems.

According to Defensa Central, Man Utd and England international midfielder Mainoo is very highly appreciated by Madrid, while Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is also on their radar.

The report in the headline notes that ‘Xabi Alonso wants to sign Wharton and Mainoo’.

Alonso reportedly wants to sign a long-term Toni Kroos replacement, and while Arda Guler is a viable option in that role, the 20-year-old Turkey international midfielder needs back-up.

While Madrid appreciate Mainoo and Palace and England international midfielder Wharton, president Florentino Perez is ‘somewhat reluctant’ to make the move for either player this summer.

The Madrid recruitment team does not think that Wharton and Mainoo have done enough ‘to integrate into the orbit of Europe’s football elite’, but the Spanish and European giants will intensify their scouting of the two English players.

This is not the first time that Mainoo or Wharton has been linked with Madrid.

A Spanish report in March reported Madrid’s interest in Mainoo, claiming that the Spanish giants’ chief scout, Juni Calafat, has the Man Utd midfielder on his radar, but the club understand that signing him in the summer transfer window will be ‘difficult’.

The Daily Mail also reported in March that Madrid have been impressed with Wharton after Calafat sent his staff to monitor the Palace star.

Man Utd stance on Kobbie Mainoo future

Even if Madrid accept Alonso’s request and make a move for Mainoo in the summer transfer window, it is unlikely that Man Utd will sell him.

Back in March, The Guardian reported that Mainoo was planning to reject the offer of a new contract by Man Utd.

It was reported at the time that the Premier League club were open to selling the 20-year-old England international midfielder and valued him at £70million.

However, reports this week suggest that Man Utd have decided to keep Mainoo and allow him to grow and progress under Amorim.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry about Mainoo, but Man Utd have made it clear that they want the 20-year-old England international to stay.

