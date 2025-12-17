Real Madrid have made contact with Manchester United about signing Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window and have received a response, too, according to a sensational report in Spain, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Red Devils would let him leave in the middle of the season.

Mainoo has been a peripheral figure for Man Utd so far this season, with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim yet to include the midfielder in his starting line-up for a Premier League game. The 20-year-old has made 11 substitute appearances in the league, playing a total of 212 minutes.

The latest substitute appearance for Mainoo came in Man Utd’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday.

While the Old Trafford faithful gave a ‘rapturous applause’ to Mainoo when he came on, according to BBC Sport, his half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wearing a ‘free Kobbie Mainoo’ T-shirt during the match, caused controversy.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have now tried their luck with Mainoo and have made contact with Man Utd about signing him in the January transfer window.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha is the player that the Madrid board want most, but Mainoo is an ‘alternative’.

Describing Mainoo as ‘a very complete player at an astonishingly young age’, the report has noted that ‘Real Madrid have enquired about him’.

The report added: ‘Manchester United are demanding around €90million (£79m, $105.7m) from Real Madrid for the signing of Kobbie Mainoo.

‘Real Madrid’s response has been clear and direct: they will not pay more than €50m (£44m, $58.7m) for him.’

What Man Utd have told Kobbie Mainoo about his future – sources

Defensa Central is often speculative, so one needs to take this latest report about Man Utd, Mainoo and Madrid with a pinch of salt.

It is hard to envisage Madrid being willing to pay €50m (£44m, $58.7m) for a 20-year-old midfielder who cannot get into the Man Utd first team.

Madrid’s interest in Mainoo has been mentioned in the Spanish media before, but this is the first time that it is being reported that Los Blancos have made contact with Man Utd for a January transfer window.

Until and unless other sources in Spain and/or England back this report, we must treat this rumour with caution.

Moreover, sources have told us that Man Utd have made it clear to Mainoo that he will not be sold in the January transfer window.

We understand that Mainoo is keen on joining another club on a loan deal in the middle of the season so that he can play regular first-team football in the upcoming months.

For Mainoo to be part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer, he is aware that he needs to be playing regularly.

At Man Utd, that is not possible, but the Red Devils do not want to let him leave.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have told Mainoo that he will not be sold in the January transfer window, and while a loan move is not impossible, it is unlikely.

Bailey told us: “Man Utd have not completely ruled out the prospect of a loan move, but sources have confirmed that it is ‘unlikely’ at this point unless they manage to bring in another midfield player in January, and even then, it is not certain they would sanction a move.

“Whilst not in Amorim’s immediate plans, the Portuguese is adamant he does not want his squad weakened in the January window, and this is a reason why the club are also not keen on allowing Joshua Zirkzee to depart.”

