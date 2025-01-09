Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo has been lined up for a move to Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo’s thoughts on a controversial move to Chelsea this month have been revealed by a trusted journalist – and amid reports the Red Devils could sign a Juventus star as his replacement, and the player they could sacrifice to land him, also coming to light.

Mainoo has underlined himself as one of the Premier League’s outstanding midfield talents after establishing himself as a Manchester United regular under Erik ten Hag last season and having been fast-tracked into the England squad for last summer’s European Championships. A player of huge ability, who can excel in a variety of midfield roles, the 19-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, where supporters love a homegrown talent.

However, Mainoo‘s future at Old Trafford has suddenly been thrust under the spotlight. But with the talented teenager seeking a new deal that would seriously elevate his wages, Man Utd have been left in a difficult situation given the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) tightrope the club are carefully trying to navigate.

And with talks over a new deal yet to see a breakthrough reached, stunning reports this week have suggested the club could be reluctantly forced to cash in on their prized asset, with his prospective sale powering their PSR situation, given it would go down as pure profit.

As a result, Chelsea have positioned themselves firmly at the head of the queue should United decide to cash in.

Despite that, reliable journalist Simon Phillips writes on his Substack column that Mainoo’s first thoughts on leaving Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge are not a positive one, with the player still needing some convincing about a prospective move to London. Furthermore, Phillips claims Mainoo’s first priority remains on negotiating a new deal at United.

At the same time, Italian media reports claim United have already positioned themselves in the race to bring in former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as a potential replacement.

And according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking to TuttoJuve, United are very much keen to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League and the north-west, with the player having previously been on the books of Manchester City.

How much Mainoo wants amid Man Utd, Juventus swap claims

Luiz had established himself as one of the Premier League’s best all-round midfielder while at Aston Villa and would undoubtedly be considered a worthy midfield addition at Manchester United.

Indeed, Villa were only forced to cash in on the 18-times capped Brazil international to help them comply with FFP regulations, with his sale to Juventus allowing Unai Emery’s side to then go on to sign Amadou Onana from Everton.

However, the move to Serie A has not worked out as hoped for Luiz and he has been limited to just 13 appearances of a difficult first season so far.

As a result, it’s suggested a return to the Premier League could be on the cards already – and with United ready to open talks with the Bianconeri over a possible swap move.

And per TuttoJuve, United and Juventus could negotiate a straight swap deal between Luiz and struggling Red Devils forward Joshua Zirkzee, who our reporter Rudy Galetti already informed us has asked his agent to secure him a return to Serie A to aid his ‘mental serenity’.

However, while a deal could yet be signed off by all four parties, United will first need to make a decision on the future of Mainoo.

And while his sale will be considered only as a last-gasp measure, they will be buoyed at least by reports at least favours remaining at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, Mainoo is seeking a salary in the region of £200,000 a week – elevating him to among the very best paid players at Old Trafford.

What is clear, though, is that Mainoo needs a pay-rise and his current £20,000 a week deal is not befitting of a player of his stature.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Minnows in for Rashford as Milan hit hurdle

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s prospects of a move to AC Milan have hit an immediate roadblock after Unted placed two demands into negotiations.

And with the Rossoneri struggling to meet even half the player’s wage demands, the player’s prospective move to the San Siro looks to be off already.

However, a shock new option has opened up with an Italian minnow making clear they can afford to finance a move for Rashford, with the Serie A strugglers now one of three sides in the mix for his sitnature.

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly agreed a long-term contract extension with Amad Diallo.

The attacker was quickly identified by Ruben Amorim as someone who can become a Premier League great and United have quickly succeeded in thrashing out fresh terms.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has told TEAMtalk that PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes, has zero intention of signing a new deal in Paris.

