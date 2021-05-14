Leeds defender Robin Koch says that he has noticed improvement in three areas of his game since working under Marcelo Bielsa.

The centre-back became one of the Whites’ summer signings, arriving from Freiburg for £13million. Indeed, Leeds beat Tottenham to his signature and he has proved a solid addition when fit. The German played almost every minute of the first 11 Premier League matches this term, but then encountered a nasty knee injury.

As such, he missed the next 17 outings before making his comeback in March with cameos against Fulham and Sheffield United.

Nevertheless, he has posted 90-minute stints in each of the past two games and is regaining his fitness.

What’s more, despite missing a large chunk of the season, he has enjoyed the switch in styles from German football to Bielsa’s aggressive and energetic style of play.

“Anyone who has seen our games this season knows how intense they are. It’s constantly back and forth and we give full throttle for 90 minutes,” the centre-back told Goal.

“For the spectator, it’s very entertaining. For us players, it also requires a lot of strength and stamina. Training under Marcelo Bielsa is therefore also very special, but I am sure that it makes us all better players.

“I definitely see a further development in me personally this season.

“Passing and build-up play, overall playing with the ball is very important for us and of course we train that way. So I think it’s already the case that I’ve improved in that again here at Leeds.”

Leeds have enjoyed a fantastic return to the Premier League after 16 years away from the top flight.

A top-half finish is in sight with three games remaining of the campaign.

