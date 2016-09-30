Koeman admits Everton players have ‘mental’ problems

Ronald Koeman admits Everton’s players are struggling to adapt to some of his methods.

Everton have started life under Koeman, who left Southampton to replace Roberto Martinez this summer, in impressive fashion, making their best start to a Premier League season in a decade.

However, the 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth has come as a wake-up call, and the Dutchman has revealed he has finding it difficult to impose his pressing football style.

“For some players it’s difficult – for some it’s a big problem because they don’t know what to do,” he said.

“So some will change their attitude and you wait. It’s a mental aspect not fitness. It is about attitude.

“Our striker is not used to pressing how we try to press the opponent and it takes time. They found it difficult to do it in the way we want.

“It’s about the team, not an individual. We have to improve in that area. That was the attention in the sessions (this week) and we see will if we do it better than we did last week.”

Speaking before Everton host Crystal Palace on Friday night, Koeman admits he has asked his squad for advice on how they would like to implement his ideals.

“I don’t play, they play, so tell me,” he said. “Tell me how we can solve the problem. Tell me how we can do better pressing.

“Maybe they’re not used to that, but I need feedback, I like to have communication in the game. Players are involved in meetings and it’s not like 40 years ago.

“It’s good to have the meetings, because they need to think about football, how we can do better, how we can do more pressing. It is about the whole, not the manager.

“Everybody at Everton wants to win, and you need feedback to progress.”