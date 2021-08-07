Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman revealed he is having trouble understanding the saga currently engulfing his side, while Lionel Messi has pencilled in a tell-all press conference for Sunday.

It was announced on Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not sign a new contract with his boyhood club. Club president Joan Laporta said a day later that the former regime at Barca in addition to LaLiga spending rules had thwarted any hopes of the Argentinian staying in Catalonia.

Messi, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris St Germain, had been set to remain at the Nou Camp. But he is now a free agent and the 34-year-old will hold a press conference on Sunday at 11am BST.

Per the Daily Mail, Messi is expected to ‘say his official goodbyes’ and give an explanation for his sudden departure.

The saga has sent shockwaves through the club, with a number of their free agent signings unable to be registered at present.

Man City legend Sergio Aguero is one such player in a state of limbo. Aguero has reportedly become ‘very angry’ at Messi leaving. Indeed, playing with the Argentina international proved a major motivation for his move.

As such, his future at Barca ‘does not look good’ according to Catalonia-based source Beteve.

Aguero is understood to be working with his lawyers to review the details of his contract, signed only recently. He could even quit his new club this summer.

Koeman responds to Barcelona mess

The pressure was already on Barcelona boss Koeman after losing out to Atletico in LaLiga last year. The current dilemma has torpedoed their pre-season preparations and has ramped up the scale of the task facing the Blaugrana in the coming campaign.

And reflecting on the shock news that Messi will be leaving, Koeman took to Twitter to vent his dismay: “Still hard to understand that you will not play for FC Barcelona anymore.

“Thanks for everything you have done for our club Leo. I really enjoyed the full season we worked together.

“I am impressed with your work ethic and desire to win. It makes you the best player in the world. For now, I wish you and your family the best!”

