Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has condemned Paris-Saint Germain star Angel Di Maria for suggesting that Lionel Messi could join him at the French club next season.

Messi’s contract at Barca expires at the end of the current campaign. And PSG are one of the few clubs in world football who could afford his wages.

It means there’s a chance Messi could hook up with his Argentine team-mate Di Maria.

PSG sporting director, Leonardo, has already addressed the possibility. He told France Football (via Goal) last month: “Great players like Messi will always be on PSG’s list. But this is of course not the time to talk about it, or to dream about it.”

However, the Messi question keeps popping up. And Di Maria was asked it after PSG’s 3-0 win over Nimes on Wednesday.

Speaking to Canal Plus about a potential move for Messi, former Man Utd forward Di Maria said: “Yes, yes, I hope so.

“There are many possibilities. We have to be calm and things will develop.”

Those words filtered back to Koeman and the Dutchman wasn’t happy.

Koeman responded after Barcelona defeated Granada 5-3 in a dramatic clash in the Copa del Rey.

He said of Di Maria: “It seems to me a lack of respect. Someone can be wrong in saying something like that.

“It is not fair. I do not think it is respectful towards Barca to speak like that of a player who is ours. So many people from PSG talk a lot about Leo, who plays for Barca.

“Besides, we have a tie against them,” added Koeman. The two giants have been paired against each other in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Koeman applauds “incredible” Barcelona victory

As for the 5-3 win over Granada, Koeman was full of praise for his team. Barca came back from two goals down in normal time and then ran riot in extra-time.

He said: “It’s incredible. The football is incredible. I think we’ve done well. We had chances to win the game earlier.

“The team has been huge. In the last five minutes of the second half, we scored two goals. Then extra time was incredible

“The first thing that stands out about the team is their mentality. We never stop trying.”