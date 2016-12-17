Koeman calm on Barkley future; plans contract talks

Ronald Koeman has revealed Everton will open contract talks with Ross Barkley in January – and dismissed concerns the midfielder could leave the club.

Barkley has been in and out of the Everton team since Koeman replaced Roberto Martinez in the summer, amid criticism of the 23-year-old’s failure to perform consistently.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in the England international, but Koeman suggests Barkley’s future remains at Goodison Park.

“We know he has about 18 months left. That’s not the priority now,” he said. “In the new year we will have talks about his situation and his future but the priority now is playing and winning and see what happens in January.

“I’m not interested in what is said about the future of players. There is no one knocking on the door now about players from Everton.”