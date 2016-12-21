Koeman confident of financial backing at Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is confident he will receive backing both in terms of finances and time to reshape his squad.

The Dutchman is keen to revamp the playing staff he inherited from predecessor Roberto Martinez in the summer and will use the next two transfer windows to strengthen, while also moving on players who do not fit into his plans.

Koeman’s long-term plans have already started to take shape, with senior players Leighton Baines and Gareth Barry – plus youngster Mason Holgate – signing contract extensions last week.

Press Association Sport understands talks have taken place with striker Romelu Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola about a new deal which could see the Belgium international become the club’s first £100,000-a-week player, while there are plans to begin negotiations with midfielder Ross Barkley in the New Year.

Koeman, backed by billionaire majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, will spend in January, with Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay targets, but he accepts that is only the beginning.

“We know that due to the people we have inside the club that this is a project which is for the long term and it does not mean that you are fighting for trophies within six months of arriving at a new club,” he told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“We need to invest not only in January, but also in the next summer transfer window.

“I believe that the club are aware of this and that I will receive the time. But it is not easy to get time within football these days.”