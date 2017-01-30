Koeman confirms Everton interest in Burnley defender

Everton are hopeful of signing Burnley central defender Michael Keane this month, boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

Speaking on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline, the Dutchman stressed Manchester United winger Ashley Young is not a player he is targeting.

But he admitted he has his eye on Keane – someone he has “heard” other clubs are closely monitoring as well.

When asked if the 24-year-old Clarets star, who was called up to the senior England squad for the first time in October, was among the players he was looking at, Koeman said: “Yes, he is one of that list, like some more defenders.

“But I heard he is on more lists, in different teams.”

Everton are among several clubs to have been linked with Young, but when that name was put to him, Koeman firmly stated the 31-year-old was “not on the list.”