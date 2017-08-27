Koeman confirms Mirallas dropped due to “attitude” issues

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that he dropped Kevin Mirallas for “attitude” problems as Everton lost at Chelsea.

The Toffees went down 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata, ending their perfect start to the season.

Koeman said: “He was out because he is struggling to deal with moments in the season and with disappointments.

“Everybody can be disappointed. But I expect from everybody to be part of the team.

“If somebody is showing that he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same then I have to make decision.”

Asked if Mirallas was headed for the Goodison exit, despite signing a new deal in May, the Blues boss replied: “I don’t know”.

Koeman, like Conte, wants to add players to his squad, but he refused to say if Everton had approached Chelsea about exiled striker Diego Costa.

He added: “We need at least two more players, to get numbers in, but the most important is to get a striker in and one more player.

“We did some good business. But everybody knows and the board knows the importance of those two signings.

“If we sign somebody it’s somebody who makes the team better.”

The Everton boss is without several regulars through injury and was disappointed with the first-half display at Chelsea.

“We lost it in the first half and not the second half,” he said.