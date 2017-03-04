Koeman considers whether Lukaku or Kane are better striker

Everton boss Ronald Koeman admits swapping Romelu Lukaku for Harry Kane would be an interesting prospect – and says he sees “no difference” between the quality of the two strikers.

Kane faces a fitness test ahead of Sunday’s match between the two sides, but is expected to be fit to allow the watching world to see two of the finest strikers in the country go head to head.

Speaking about the merits of the two players and whether he’d ever consider a swap, Koeman said:

“I don’t see any differences. They’ve both scored 17 goals, both are top strikers and top finishers.

“To ask if I would swap them tomorrow is not realistic. But, hypothetically, if we lost Lukaku and we could get Kane, then yes.”

Everton will watch Tony Bellew take on David Haye in the highly-anticipated heavyweight boxing showdown at London’s O2 on Saturday night.

Koeman, who posed for photos with Bellew this week, explained: “We arranged it so we can see the fight. He’s an Evertonian.”