Everton interested in £25m Celtic striker – report

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Celtic’s French striker Moussa Dembele, according to the Scottish Sun.

Dembele has reportedly attracted attention from across Europe following his goalscoring exploits of last season, when he scored 32 goals as Celtic went the whole campaign unbeaten domestically.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman could look to Dembele to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has been embroiled in transfer speculation for much of the summer.

The Toffees have already broken their transfer record once this summer, spending £30million on Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It is thought that they will have to do so again in order to bring Dembele to Goodison.

And former Celtic Striker John Hartson thinks Dembele could be sold this summer.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “I think Celtic will sell Dembele if they get £25m.

“It’s okay talking about turning it down but when you actually see a bid in black and white and it says £25m then it’s difficult to turn down.”

In addition to Pickford, Koeman has also spent £24m on Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen, meaning this deal would push Everton’s summer spending towards the £100m mark.

Dembele is still contracted to Celtic Park for a further three years.