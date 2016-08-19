Koeman demands more goals from Everton new boy Bolasie

Ronald Koeman says Everton have signed one of the “best wingers in the Premier League” in Yannick Bolasie but wants more goals from his new man.

Bolasie is set to make his Toffees debut in Saturday’s away clash with West Brom following his switch, for a reported £25million, from Crystal Palace at the start of the week.

While producing plenty of impressive performances for Palace since their promotion to the top flight in 2013, the 27-year-old has not been a prolific scorer, netting a total of nine Premier League goals in that time.

Bolasie, whose tally in the league was four in 2014-15 then five last term, has expressed his belief he can “cause much more damage” as an Everton player.

And Koeman said of the DR Congo international: “He has a lot of strengths but he needs to improve in his productivity.

“Nine goals in three Premier League seasons is not a lot – it is too little.”

Although making it clear he feels Bolasie’s game needs work in terms of goalscoring, Koeman has not been short of praise more generally for his new recruit.

“He is a very important player,” the Dutchman said.

“If you pay that amount of money for a player it is really an important transfer, and of course we know about his qualities.

“Really for a long time he was on my list because he is physically strong, fast and has a very good mentality. His work rate is high and he gives the team energy.

“He is one of the best wingers in the Premier League.”

Bolasie says he feels “ready” to thrive at Everton and is not burdened by thoughts of his price tag.

“When people say £25million or whatever, I just try to think ‘I’m here to play football’,” Bolasie said.

“I don’t really put pressure on myself like that. I just try to enjoy the game.

“I think I’m in the best position to come and do well here. Last year I probably wouldn’t have been ready, but I feel like I am ready to take this step.

“I was learning my trade (at Palace) and hopefully I have got most of my mistakes out of the way over there and I’ll start afresh here, and fast.”