Koeman discusses Hart rumours; tells striker to leave

Ronald Koeman: Has his say on the title race

Ronald Koeman has responded to claims that Everton are interested in signing Joe Hart and told one striker to find a new club.

England international goalkeeper Hart is said to be considering new clubs after being frozen out by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but Koeman remained tight-lipped on whether the Toffees have registered a strong interest.

“There are so many players linked to us that today it is Joe Hart, tomorrow it’s another. I prefer not to speak about players at other clubs, said Koeman.

“It’s not about numbers of new players, it’s all about what the team needs, in what positions. That’s not stuff for the press. We need to keep that information inside. But one of our jobs is to improve the team.”

Koeman was much more up front about Oumar Niasse’s future at Everton after failing to impress since making his whopping £13.5m move earlier this year.

“If he likes to play football then he needs to leave,” Koeman quite simply said.