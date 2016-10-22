Koeman: Everton did not deserve to lose at Burnley

Ronald Koeman bemoaned Everton’s luck after the 2-1 defeat at Burnley – insisting the result was “so unfair”.

Everton appeared to have done enough for a draw after Yannick Bolasie cancelled out Sam Vokes’ opener.

However, Scott Arfield stole all three points for the Clarets with an injury-time winner.

“It is hard to take because sometimes football can be so unfair. We did not deserve to lose. We did so many good things but finally the result is not what we want,” Koeman told BBC Sport.

“We started well, maybe we dropped a bit for the last 20 minutes of the first half. We played well in the second half, we had a good reaction and had enough chances to score.

“Burnley were very well organised and dropped back, it was difficult but I thought we played well in that time. To travel back without any points is really very disappointing. It’s one of those days when you cannot believe you lost the game.”