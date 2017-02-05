Koeman: Everton must learn if we’re to finish in top six

Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes there are still things his side need to improve on if they are to turn their current good run into something more significant.

The 6-3 win over Bournemouth was a manic affair which saw the Toffees take a comfortable half-time lead, concede two after the break but ultimately claim victory as striker Romelu Lukaku finished with four goals.

Everton have taken 17 points from a possible 21 to close the gap on the top four but while Koeman was happy with their attacking prowess he was less impressed with the way they switched off in the second half.

However, he hopes it will provide a valuable lesson for his players as they look to reel in the ‘Big Six’.

“We scored six goals and are in a good run,” he said.

“I believe we were the better team because we still had more qualities but if you don’t win the second ball or tackles and you leave them to play it is difficult.

“If we learn from mistakes then maybe it is not difficult for us next week.”

Lukaku, whose opening goal has been adjusted down to 30 seconds to equal the fastest of the season scored by Chelsea’s Pedro against Manchester United in October, became the highest scoring Belgian in the history of Europe’s top five leagues by taking his tally to 76.

He is also just one goal away from Duncan Ferguson’s Premier League record of 60 for the club but he admits unless they find a way of ironing out their lapses in concentration it may be difficult to take the next step.

“If you want to improve on what we have created now you have to get rid of those little problems,” he told evertontv.

“We have a lot of confidence in our abilities. We have to believe in our ability to catch the team ahead of us and we have to keep on winning and working hard and maybe we can catch Manchester United and the teams above them.”