Koeman: Everton showed ‘two faces’ in Arsenal win

Everton boss Ronald Koeman was not completely happy with his side’s performance in the 2-1 victory against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees started in a sluggish manner against the Gunners but responded excellently to going a goal down – and that is the Everton that Koeman would like to see more of.

“We showed two faces. The first face I hate that face because it is all about being nervous. You cannot lose the game like that,” Koeman told BT Sport.

“This was a good match though because we showed how we have to play – with commitment and aggression.

“You see the reaction of the crowd when you go for it and that’s what we did.

Looking ahead to the Merseyside derby next on Monday, Koeman is looking for a similar mindset from his players.

He added: “On Monday, the game against Liverpool is of course a totally different situation now we go with three points in the pocket.

“We know we are strong at home and still unbeaten. If we play with the passion we showed tonight we will do well.

“We will learn from this match, it was a great result.”