Koeman: Everton will ‘fight’ for European football

Everton boss Ronald Koeman believes European football is a “realistic” aim this season after seeing a positive reaction against Sunderland.

The Toffees came to life in the second-half against Sunderland with an 11-minute hat-trick from Romelu Lukaku guiding Everton to a convincing 3-0 win against Sunderland, who have yet to win in the Premier League so far this season.

“I was really disappointed with our first 45 minutes,” Koeman told Sky Sports. “It wasn’t the Everton I like to see. We lost a lot of easy balls. We had difficulties but the second half is what I like to see. We got a reaction in the second half. That was the level in the second half.

“I did not have doubts about him [Lukaku]. The two goals Romelu scored with Belgium gave him a boost. It’s unbelievable how good he is. I told him the best answer was on the pitch.

Koeman was then asked about what targets he had set his Everton squad this season.

He added: “I think we will be one of the teams that will fight for European football. That is a realistic target. If we play like we did in first half we will be 13th or 14th. The players are not stupid – they know what they can do.”