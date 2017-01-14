Koeman on how Everton plan to use ‘big signing’ Schneiderlin

Ronald Koeman has welcomed Everton’s addition of Morgan Schneiderlin and has talked about the qualities he can bring to the Toffees’ midfield.

The Toffees brought in the French midfielder for a fee of £20million, rising to £24million, and the player is expected to make his debut as Everton host Manchester City on Sunday.

And speaking about the 27-year-old. Koeman admitted he was one of the club’s top targets this month: “He is really that midfield player I like.

“He can play as a holding midfielder, he can play more offensively, he is clever in the game and he is aggressive. He brings different qualities to Everton and that is why we signed him.

“We know each other very well – I always kept contact with him.

“He wasn’t playing the last few months, that is what every footballer needs to hate, and I like the players who like to change that situation.

“For us it is a really big signing.”