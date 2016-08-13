Koeman explains Lukaku absence against Tottenham

Ronald Koeman moved to ease concerns about why reported Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku missed Everton’s season opener at Goodison Park.

The Belgian has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge all summer, and those rumours threatened to surface once again when he was a notable absence on the Everton team sheet for the 1-1 draw against Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham.

There were widespread reports earlier in the month that Chelsea had made a record-breaking offer to the Toffees, but Koeman is adamant that he is not looking to sell any of his best players.

The Dutch manager revealed that a heel injury in pre-season forced Everton’s star striker to watch from the sidelines and is hopeful that it will not be too long before he is back in Everton blue.

Koeman said in his post-match conference: “He was already a doubt for today, but we had good hope that he was going to start. He will be ready for next week.

“The player likes to play and if he is okay, he will start.”

Lukaku could be linking up with winger Yannick Bolasie next week too, with Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew all-but confirming his reported £30million move to Merseyside.