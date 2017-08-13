Koeman hails Everton hero Rooney as ‘still one of the best’

Ronald Koeman says Wayne Rooney proved he is “still one of the best in his position” with Saturday’s match-winning display for Everton.

Lifting three trophies at Manchester United last season was not enough to satisfy the 31-year-old, whose frustration at a lack of regular first-team football grew under Jose Mourinho.

Rooney took the decision to leave Old Trafford after 13 medal-laden years and in the summer rejoined Everton, who he inspired to victory on his first Premier League appearance for the club in 4,837 days.

The forward nodded home at the end of a fine team move late in the first half to secure a 1-0 win against Stoke and impressed with his all-round display at Goodison Park.

“He shows that he’s still one of the best in his position,” Koeman said, lavishing praise on Rooney.

“I think he was different class in ball possession – he was comfortable on the ball, he took right, good decisions on the ball and he scored a great goal.

“And you cannot ask more (than) that.”

Asked if he brought to the team exactly what he wanted, Koeman told broadcasters: “Yeah, that’s what you like.

“You like to have players in the team with a lot of a cleverness on the pitch and that they know, they see and they handle what they need to do at a certain moment.

“That was his best game so far.”

Rooney had already made his competitive return for Everton against MFK Ruzomberok in the third qualifying round of the Europa League – a competition he won with United last season.

The 31-year-old will be key if the Toffees are to go far in it this term and Koeman sees him as an important influence on the group, especially his young, promising players.

“That’s experience,” he told evertontv. “He played a long time out of the highest level in football.

“He won titles and of course that’s a big experience.

“We have some young players, they need to learn, they need to improve and they have a really good teacher – not always in talking but also what he is showing on the pitch.”