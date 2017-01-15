Koeman: ‘It is not all about young players’

Everton boss Ronald Koeman hailed the performance from his side after they bounced back in spectacular fashion from their FA Cup loss to Leicester last weekend.

City were competitive throughout the first half but fell behind to a 34th-minute Romelu Lukaku strike. Everton doubled their lead early in the second half through Kevin Mirallas and then wrapped up victory with late efforts from teenagers Tom Davies and debutant substitute Ademola Lookman.

Asked if was the best display of his reign at the club so far, the Dutchman said: “In terms of a total team performance, yes.

“Of course, it is difficult to say no about this afternoon if you win 4-0 against City, but I think the whole team performance was outstanding.

“The second goal had a big impact on the rest of the game, but I think how we played in the second half was really perfect – in my opinion it is impossible to play at a higher level, in every aspect of football. It was a perfect afternoon.”

Regarding 18-year-old midfielder Davies, whose excellent first goal for the club on what was only his 10th first-team appearance capped a fine all-round individual display, Koeman said: “He is playing on a high level.

“From the time when he came in the team he has had an impact and you don’t expect he will score every weekend, but the level he showed in composure on the ball and that aggression…

“It is not all about young players. I like to bring them in, but you can’t play with 11 boys. They are for the future.

“But if – like Tom Davies, like (defender) Mason Holgate – they bring the performance and the level, I will be the first to put them on the list.”