Koeman jokes he could forge Lukaku’s new Everton contract

Ronald Koeman has joked he could sign Romelu Lukaku’s new contract himself in a bid to stop reporters asking him the same question about the Belgian.

Lukaku’s importance to the Toffees was underlined by his 19th Premier League goal this season on Saturday and Toffees boss Koeman quipped he might have to sign his prospective new deal himself.

The 23-year-old drew level with Harry Kane in the race for the top-flight’s golden boot having headed in the third goal in Everton’s 3-0 success over West Brom at Goodison Park.

Though there are 10 games still remaining, Lukaku has already claimed his best-ever Premier League tally and such a feat will make Toffees supporters even keener to see the Belgian pen the contract he has been on the verge of signing since December.

“It’s still close to being signed – maybe I need to sign that contract then we can finish with all the stories,” Koeman joked.

“What we like is that strikers find the best position at the time in the game and normally that is around the box.

“But sometimes if you drop to the left or right that makes space for other players and that was the message before the game: we need running players.”

That was exactly what Lukaku did in the build up to his team’s first two goals as Everton’s dangerman pulled out to the right before feeding passes inside during moves that led to Kevin Mirallas and then Morgan Schneiderlin scoring.