Koeman lifts lid on Everton’s transfer plans for rest of January

Ronald Koeman has welcomed Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton and still expects to complete more deals, while warning there are players in his squad who “don’t really have a future” with the Toffees.

Schneiderlin became Everton’s second recruit of the January transfer window on Thursday, the French midfielder moving from Manchester United to reunite with the manager he had previously worked under at Southampton. The French midfielder has welcomed his move to Everton and also explained why his time at Manchester United didn’t work out as planned.

That deal came a week on from teenage winger Ademola Lookman joining from Charlton.

Koeman has expressed interest in United’s Memphis Depay – although Lyon have emerged as a leading candidate for the winger’s signature – and it has been reported Everton have agreed a fee with Belgian side Standard Liege for their forward Ishak Belfodil.

Asked on Friday about the prospect of making further additions to what had already been brought in, with Depay and Belfodil’s names being put to him, Koeman said: “We are still working to improve the team and if we can make a deal for one or two more players, then we will.

“But we saw the situation of Morgan – we had interest in the player for a long time, but it’s not easy to do a deal and sometimes it needs more time than expected. We know we have until the end of January.”

In terms of outgoings, midfielder Tom Cleverley and striker Oumar Niasse have both gone on loan this week, joining Watford and Hull respectively.

And when Koeman was asked if there was the potential for more departures, he said: “Most of the players know the situation – and some players, actually in the squad now, they don’t really have a future at Everton.”