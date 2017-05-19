Koeman ‘looking at replacements’ for Everton playmaker

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is not confident that Ross Barkley will stay this summer and is already “looking for players in that position”.

Koeman revealed last week that the England star would be sold if he did not sign a new contract by the end of this weekend.

When asked at his press conference for Sunday’s final game of the season at Arsenal if he knows if the 23-year-old will still be at the club next season, he answered: “No. I spoke to the player, the board spoke to his agent. I don’t know if he won’t give an answer. I don’t know.”

Sunday’s clash against the Gunners could, therefore, be Barkley’s final game in an Everton shirt and Koeman has admitted that is already considering a replacement for the player.

“We will go on and we’re looking for players in that position. If he stays there will be more competition,” added the Dutchman.

“I am not worried because I like to work with players who like to play.

“If you offer a player a new contract, and a good contract, that means you want to keep the player.”