Koeman: Manchester United draw is ‘really hard to take’

Ronald Koeman thinks his Everton side are close to being a top-four Premier League side following their performance in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Toffees went ahead in the first half thanks to a lovely inventive flicked goal from Phil Jagielka before Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalised with only seconds remaining on the clock after Ashley Williams handled in the area.

And Koeman thought his side “controlled” the game well and he was “confident” that his side would keep a clean sheet at Old Trafford.

“You sign before the game for one point but not how the game went,” said Koeman. “It was a difficult game, we controlled it well at 1-0 up, we had chances on the counter in the second half but not always was the last ball a good one.

“It was really disappointing you don’t get the win. The penalty was the right decision but it was really hard to take.

“Manchester United were attacking, taking risks, for that we had to kill the game. I was really confident to keep the clean sheet tonight.

“We know we are close [to being a top four team]. We don’t have squads like Manchester United or Chelsea.”