Koeman ‘not worried’ about Lukaku’s finishing

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has said he is not concerned about Romelu Lukaku, who failed to take his chances against Yeovil in the EFL Cup.

The Belgium international, who was one of the later arrivals back to training after Euro 2016, drew a blank on his first start of the season in the 4-0 EFL Cup win at home to League Two Yeovil.

Despite a number of chances, he looked short of the sharpness which brought him 25 goals last season and he was even outshone by substitute Arouna Kone, who scored his first goals since

January with a late double.

“I am not worried. That can happen for strikers,” Koeman said. “He did okay. Maybe he had to score one out of two good chances.

“Normally if he is on his best level he will score at least one goal (in this match), but I am not worried because he missed some minutes in the pre-season.”

Koeman named a strong side, giving full debuts to new signings Ashley Williams and Yannick Bolasie, and once Ross Barkley’s free-kick had doubled the lead after Aaron Lennon’s opener the result was not in doubt.

“What you try to do is take seriously the match,” Koeman added.

“In our line-up you saw we take it seriously. Some players they need game time, they need 90 minutes, like Romelu, like Ashley, like Yannick.

“Phil (Jagielka) is not playing, Leighton (Baines) is not starting and if you look around the team maybe the best option was Ross to be the captain.

“It means a lot to him, an Evertonian young boy who starts in the academy. That is one of the reasons he was captain. He needs to show responsibility about his performance.”

Yeovil manager Darren Way was satisfied with his side’s performance.

“I was proud of the players, really proud,” he said. “You can’t be too critical when you’re against Premier League opposition like Everton.”