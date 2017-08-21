Koeman still targeting a striker to ‘make the next step’

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is still interested in bringing in another striker to Goodison Park before the transfer window shuts in less than two-weeks time.

Wayne Rooney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin started as the two frontmen in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Manchester City with the pair making a good account of themselves.

Rooney netted his 200th Premier League goal after 35 minutes before Kyle Walker saw red on his home debut for Manchester City just before half-time.

City pushed for the equaliser with 10 men in the second half and eventually found it when substitute Raheem Sterling volleyed home to secure a point.

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was also sent off in a frenetic finish at the Etihad Stadium and Koeman had mixed feelings after the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Toffees boss said: “We’re disappointed. Of course maybe you will sign for that point before the game, but (we were) 1-0 up at half-time and 11 against 10.

“We had problems with keeping the ball and we played too fast the long ball. We worked really hard for the result, and one point is a good result.”

The performance of Rooney, who also scored in the 1-0 victory over Stoke in Everton’s first game of the Premier League season, impressed Koeman.

The Dutchman added: “In the first game when we played Stoke at home, there was a difference between him and the rest about cleverness in the game, view of the game and also tonight he had a big impact on the final result.”

Calvert-Lewin led the line well for the visitors but, despite the 20-year-old’s fine showing, Koeman revealed he is still in the market for a striker.

“Maybe he did one of his best games tonight,” said Koeman of the England u21 international. “He made it really difficult for the defenders of City with his pace, his strength and his headers.

“He showed tonight that number nine is his best position, but he’s a great young guy.”

Asked if he had finished his business in the transfer window, Koeman said: “I hope not.

“We are looking for a left-footed central defender, maybe a back-up for Leighton (Baines).

“That’s an option, and also a striker – even with the talent of Dominic and (Sandro) Ramirez. If we want to make the next step we need a striker as well.”