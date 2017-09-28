Koeman cagey over Ireland’s decision to call up McCarthy

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has expressed his surprise that midfielder James McCarthy has received an international call-up for the Republic of Ireland.

McCarthy has yet to feature for the Toffees this season as he’s been struggling with a knee problem.

The 26-year-old has been named in the provisional 32-man squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Moldova on October 6 and Wales three days later.

Koeman had a war of words with Republic boss Martin O’Neill last term over McCarthy’s use by the national team after suffering injury.

Koeman was asked at his pre-Apollon press conference how he regarded McCarthy’s condition and the call-up.

And he said: ”Every nation is free to call the players. They need to see the player, and then if it’s possible.

”I heard from the doctor he can be part of the team for training this Friday. But his last game was in July. I think that is the answer for you.”